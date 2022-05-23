Taxpayers appeal property values in Hidalgo County

Doors are now closed at the Hidalgo County Appraisal District after seeing large crowds for much of the day. Monday was the deadline to make an appeal if you think your home is overvalued, but you still have a few hours to appeal online.

To make an appeal before the 11:45 p.m. deadline, go to https://hidalgoad.org/.

Taxpayers from around Hidalgo County made their appeal in person on Monday, hoping the appraisal district will reduce its assessment.

Assessments in the county are affecting homeowners, retirees, and small investors.

"I have one at 13 percent and one at 15.5 percent that increased this year," said Nicholas Sewell, a homeowner and investor.

The process works like this: The assessment made at the beginning of the year determines what your home is worth. That, paired with the property tax rate, will determine how much you pay in taxes this year.

Jorge Gonzalez, the assistant chief appraiser for the Hidalgo County Appraisal District, says they're passing along the annual mandate from the state.

"Demand was higher on purchasing of homes because the rates were low. So, that reduced the inventory, which increased the value. It used to be that holding a house was four months before you can sell it. Now, it's like you have ten bidders on a house," said Gonzalez.

The Texas Realtors Association says the value of homes went up nearly 15 percent from 2020 to 2021 around the McAllen area and 24 percent in and around Brownsville.

The doors are now closed for the day, but if you still want to make an appeal, you can do it online before midnight.

To make an appeal, go to https://hidalgoad.org/

"You'll have until 11:59 to actually file that if you wish to, and a lot of people are actually taking advantage of that," said Gonzalez.