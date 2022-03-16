Teen surprises Olmito woman with $1,000 check sparked by online movement

An Olmito woman received a special surprise from a close friend — all thanks to a social media movement aimed at sparking the next generation of givers.

Sabrina Lucio says she was scrolling on social media when she first found out about the VING Project.

The movement gives teenagers the opportunity to boost a person in need, surprising them with $1,000.

When she found out about the program, Lucio says there was only one person she wanted to nominate: the woman she refers to as Ms. Beautiful, Dalia Muniz.

Muniz lives alone in Olmito. She says her husband, a veteran who served in the Korean War, passed away nine years ago after a long fight with cancer.

"Well, I had her in mind," Lucio said. "I just wanted to bless her and [for] her to know that I really love her."

On Tuesday, Lucio and her family personally delivered the check to Muniz, hoping that the money would offer her help with any financial burden she may be facing.

"I couldn't believe it," Muniz said. "I know Sabrina and her family. I knew Sabrina when she was in her mother's womb. They are beautiful people. I love them like family. I love her like she's my granddaughter. I'm so proud of her."