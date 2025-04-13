Temporary closure announced for all-inclusive park in Mission

The Mission Lions Park will be temporarily closed this week for repairs, the city announced.

The park, located at 1500 E. Kika De La Garza Loop in mission, will be closed on Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, according to a social media post.

According to the city, contractors will be operating heavy equipment at the park to repair the walking trail.

“For the safety of all visitors, the park will remain closed during this time,” the city said in a social media post.