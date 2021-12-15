Texas Attorney General files preliminary injunction against Head Start vaccine mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration to stop the vaccine mandate for staff and volunteers of the Head Start Program.

It's the fourth challenge to the Biden administration vaccine mandates by the Texas Attorney General.

“I will not allow Texans to be coerced into getting a vaccine because the federal government is giving them an ultimatum to choose between their health or their child’s preschool education,” Paxton said in a statement. “The freedom and liberty of all Americans is at stake now and I will never stop fighting for what is right.”