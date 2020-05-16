Texas governor: 'Massive' amount of business reopening soon

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will reopen “massive” amounts of businesses soon. The Republican governor Wednesday teased an imminent return of hair salons and restaurant dining at a time when President Donald Trump is aiming for a swift nationwide reopening. Abbott also signaled that large urban centers such as Dallas, where the coronavirus outbreak is more severe, would begin reopening under different rules than rural areas that have fewer cases. Also on Wednesday a federal appeals court put on hold a ruling that Texas must provide inmates at one prison with hand sanitizer, masks and unrestricted access to soap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.