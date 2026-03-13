$3.5 million pedestrian underpass coming to McAllen

A pedestrian underpass is coming to the city of McAllen on one of the city’s busiest streets.

City leaders say the underpass will go under Ware Road. The underpass will start on the east side of North Houston Avenue and exit on Westside Park near the McAllen Nature Center.

More parking will be added on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center. City leaders said the $3.5 million project will improve safety for pedestrians.

Officials say the project has been in the works since 2022 as more people start walking around the city.

"We get a lot of pedestrians that travel in that area, and those intersections in there are prepared for pedestrians to cross," McAllen Transportation Engineer Rene Gonzales said. "But we want to increase the safety of them getting through Ware Road."

Overall, the underpass will be about 30 feet wide. Ramps, railings, and lighting will also be included to help keep the area safe at night.

The project is federally funded, and construction is expected to begin in August and be completed by summer 2027.