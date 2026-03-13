Driver charged in deadly Alamo hit-and-run crash

The man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Alamo has been arraigned.

Miguel Angel Salinas, 63, was charged Friday and given a $50,000 bond for the charge of tampering with evidence and no bond for the charge of manslaughter.

Salinas was identified as the driver accused of hitting and killing U.S. Army veteran Ismael Aleman, 43, on March 6 near the Alamo Rec and RV Park.

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During his arraignment, Salinas had an attorney present who asked the judge to issue a bond of $10,000 for the tampering charge and $20,000 for manslaughter. He claimed Salinas self-surrendered to the Alamo Police Department and has been "very cooperative" with the investigation.

The judge said an entire week had passed since the crash and claimed Salinas was a flight risk since he travels to Mexico.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, 64-year-old Maria Guadalupe Salinas, after she was identified as a passenger at the time of the crash.