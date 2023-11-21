Texas inmate suspected in death of common-law wife dies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Authorities say a Texas man suspected of killing his common-law wife has died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 25-year-old Enrique Perez was pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday after being found unresponsive by a cellmate about 30 minutes earlier.

A suspected cause of death was not released. The statement said the sheriff's office criminal investigation and internal affairs divisions will investigated the death.

Perez was jailed on $200 million bond after being arrested last Thursday on a murder warrant in neighboring Blanco County after leading authorities to the body of Mary Lou Rodriguez in Lampasas County, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of San Antonio.

