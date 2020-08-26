x

Texas nursing homes struggle with expenses during pandemic

2 hours 32 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 10:44 PM August 25, 2020 in News
By: Christian Von Preysing

It’s been more than five months since Texas saw its first COVID case.

Nursing homes around the state have been a ground zero, some of the most vulnerable patients left fighting the spread.

Facilities that weren't necessarily built for a mass pandemic, now house at-risk patients.

In Cameron County alone, the facilities of eight nursing homes accounted for 380 of the county's cases.

All facilities are facing higher costs.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days