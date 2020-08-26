Texas nursing homes struggle with expenses during pandemic

It’s been more than five months since Texas saw its first COVID case.

Nursing homes around the state have been a ground zero, some of the most vulnerable patients left fighting the spread.

Facilities that weren't necessarily built for a mass pandemic, now house at-risk patients.

In Cameron County alone, the facilities of eight nursing homes accounted for 380 of the county's cases.

All facilities are facing higher costs.

