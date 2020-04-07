Texas' state parks closing to public amid COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ state parks will close to the public after officials said they had problems that included difficulty ensuring compliance with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Tuesday that the parks would close at the end of the day. Officials said other issues included problems maintaining adequate supplies and keeping parks sufficiently sanitized. Officials said that in March, the state park system hosted nearly 740,000 visitors. There have been more than 8,200 cases of COVID-19 in Texas and at least 154 people have died.

