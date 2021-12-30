‘The community deserves action:’ Weslaco ISD trustee reacts to investigation into former school employee

A Weslaco ISD school board member reacted to a video on social media that appears to show a former teacher slapping a student.

School board member Jesse Trevino said what he sees in the video is inexcusable.

"I was very disturbed to see what was happening in our school district. Disturbed and sick to my stomach, there's no excuse for this,” Trevino said. “I think the community deserves action, the parents, especially and foremost the child."

Channel 5 News has heard from the boy's mother. She said her 12-year-old son has autism and limited speech.

Officials at Mary Hoge Middle School reported the incident on Dec. 1. After conducting an internal investigation, school officials fired the employee.

So far, no arrests have been made and the Weslaco Police Department is handling the investigation.

“I don't understand why there hasn't been any legal action brought forth to this person,” Trevino said. “We're sending the wrong message in this community. We're gonna sit here and say ‘We’re investigating, we're investigating.’ How much longer are we going to investigate?"