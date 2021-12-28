Weslaco ISD employee fired following investigation into video

The Weslaco Independent School District has fired an employee after a video surfaced showing the employee allegedly hitting a student.

Officials at Mary Hoge Middle School reported the incident on Dec. 1.

After conducting an internal investigation, the district fired the employee, according to a statement from the district.

The incident was also reported to authorities and remains under investigation.

Read the district's entire statement below:

“The safety and well-being of every student in Weslaco ISD is our greatest priority. An incident at a school involving an employee and a student was reported. The school district conducted an internal investigation, resulting in the employee's immediate termination. The school district contacted and reported the incident to the appropriate agencies. Weslaco ISD will continue to cooperate with all agencies as required.”