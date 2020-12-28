The Top Stories of 2020: A Look Back

As the year draws to a close, ABC News looked back at the biggest stories of 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic overshadowed many other news stories, but the year also featured extreme weather, including massive wildfires and the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record; and a hotly contested presidential election.

Other major stories of 2020 included:

* The drone strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, which prompted Iran to attack U.S. military bases in Iraq.

* A helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.

* The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



* SpaceX sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, becoming the first privately owned company to accomplish that feat.

* The death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, which sparked nationwide protests.



* The conviction of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges.

* The death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon.

