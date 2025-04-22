Three suspects charged after Harlingen police execute narcotics search warrant at residence

Three individuals were arrested after the Harlingen Police Department Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant on Monday.

Harlingen police said the warrant was executed at a residence at the 9700 block of King Bird Drive. Michael De La Rosa, Martin Leal and Evelyn Quiroz were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

According to police, the crime unit seized 17.75 ounces of marijuana, 216.5 grams of cocaine, 31.5 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of THC, 5.5 grams of Oxycodone, 249 rounds of ammunition and $6,157 in cash at the residence.

De La Rosa was issued a $590,000 bond and Leal and Quiroz were each issued a $195,000 bond.