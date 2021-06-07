x

Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday

By: Alex Del Barrio

MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley clubs punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in late June.

Mission Veterans defeated McAllen Rowe 27-13 at Mission Veterans Memorial High School in their State Qualifying game after winning their respective pools. 

At Sharyland High, Mercedes defeated Laredo United 32-20 to move on as well.

In Corpus Christi, La Feria defeated Port Isabel in a state qualifying game at a tournament in Corpus Christi to get back to College Station.

