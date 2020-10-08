Thursday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hemphill 14, Anderson-Shiro 8
Houston Northland Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Huffman Hargrave 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10
Katy Mayde Creek 28, Fort Bend Dulles 7
League City Clear Creek 42, Clute Brazoswood 17
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Splendora 21, Vidor 14
