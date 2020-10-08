Thursday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Hemphill 14, Anderson-Shiro 8

Houston Northland Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6

Huffman Hargrave 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10

Katy Mayde Creek 28, Fort Bend Dulles 7

League City Clear Creek 42, Clute Brazoswood 17

Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

Splendora 21, Vidor 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

