Thursday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Borden County 62, Calvert 42
Follett 48, Guthrie 0
Fredericksburg 55, Monahans 20
Jayton 50, Ira 28
Oglesby 36, Woodson 14
Penelope 48, Morgan 0
Santa Anna 46, Trent 0
Turkey Valley 51, Aspermont 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Veribest vs. Brookesmith, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
