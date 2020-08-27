Thursday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Borden County 62, Calvert 42

Follett 48, Guthrie 0

Fredericksburg 55, Monahans 20

Jayton 50, Ira 28

Oglesby 36, Woodson 14

Penelope 48, Morgan 0

Santa Anna 46, Trent 0

Turkey Valley 51, Aspermont 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Veribest vs. Brookesmith, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

