Thursday's Scores

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anton 49, Southland 0

Benjamin 54, Guthrie 6

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, Hughes Springs 34

Chillicothe 52, Darrouzett 6

Follett 58, Amherst 8

Ladonia Fannindel 52, Campbell 6

Lometa 45, Cherokee 6

Morton 35, Medina 32

Rising Star 58, Forestburg 31

Ropesville Ropes 61, Odessa Compass 0

Vidor 14, Hemphill 0

Wildorado 45, Afton Patton Springs 0

