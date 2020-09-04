Thursday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anton 49, Southland 0
Benjamin 54, Guthrie 6
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, Hughes Springs 34
Chillicothe 52, Darrouzett 6
Follett 58, Amherst 8
Ladonia Fannindel 52, Campbell 6
Lometa 45, Cherokee 6
Morton 35, Medina 32
Rising Star 58, Forestburg 31
Ropesville Ropes 61, Odessa Compass 0
Vidor 14, Hemphill 0
Wildorado 45, Afton Patton Springs 0
