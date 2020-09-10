Thursday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Columbus 31, Altair Rice 6
Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7
FW Eastern Hills 36, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0
McLean 59, Darrouzett 14
Princeton 54, Van Alstyne 0
Waskom 41, Carthage 6
Whiteface 61, Southland 14
Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
Infrastructure improvements underway at Pharr International Bridge
-
Mothers Against Drunk Driving reacts to fatal drunk driving arrest
-
NOAA predicts La Niña weather pattern for winter season
-
Valley congressman announces mobile coronavirus testing sites in 15th District of Texas
-
Mcallen police officer recovering after incident in Pharr