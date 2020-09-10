x

Thursday's Scores

3 hours 47 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 8:03 PM September 10, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Columbus 31, Altair Rice 6

Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7

FW Eastern Hills 36, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Glen Rose 40, Fort Stockton 0

McLean 59, Darrouzett 14

Princeton 54, Van Alstyne 0

Waskom 41, Carthage 6

Whiteface 61, Southland 14

Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days