Tips to prevent truck thefts as cases rise in the Valley

Several Rio Grande Valley cities are reportedly seeing a rise in truck thefts, and police say the thieves are targeting certain models.

Auto security experts said they've noticed that car thieves are becoming more tech-savvy and are finding ways around security systems in newer truck models.

Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks are hot among car thieves right now, according to Valley police.

A total of 12 newer model Sierra and Silverado trucks have been stolen, but only one of them was found.

"You know, just because you put that jack on there to stop the steering wheel from spinning doesn't mean you can turn it on," Orlando Cordova from D-Tronics in McAllen said. "They're coming up with a lot more technology that can just pop those locks open, and they'll toss that thing out and turn the vehicle right on."

Cordova says criminals are also using a device to steal cars through it's OBD 2-port, the same one mechanic shops use to read car codes like the check engine light.

Cordova says new technology has made it easier to disassemble a car and sell the car for parts.