Toros Introduce New Team President and New Kits

1 week 3 hours 3 minutes ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 February 06, 2020 10:03 PM February 06, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros and Houston Dynamo met with fans Thursday night at a party for season ticket holders.

Among the highlights were the introduction of Toros team president Ron Patel and a look at the Toros' kits for the upcoming season.

The Toros and Dynamo will be playing a friendly Saturday night at HEB Park. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM. 

