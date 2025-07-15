Toxicology report pending in Los Fresnos crash that killed 2-year-old girl

A green pick-up truck involved in the June 22 crash on Highway 100 near Los Fresnos City Hall. Courtesy photo

Los Fresnos Police are still waiting for toxicology reports in a crash that turned deadly in June.

A 2-year-old girl died as a result of a crash in Los Fresnos back on June 22, Channel 5 News learned on Tuesday.

Ximena was declared dead on June 28, according to Los Fresnos Police Commander Charlie Banda.

Ximena and her mother, Sasha, were in critical condition following the two-vehicle crash. Sasha's family confirmed to Channel 5 News that Sasha is now recovering in rehab.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mother and 2-year-old daughter remain in critical condition following Los Fresnos crash

The crash occurred on June 22 on Highway 100 near Los Fresnos City Hall, where a total of five people were injured.

Police said a green pickup truck driven by Sasha’s common-law husband and Ximena’s father was heading toward South Padre Island when it lost control and crashed into an incoming pickup truck.

The driver of the green pickup was also hospitalized following the crash, but has since been released.

A spokesperson for the Los Fresnos Police Department said officers smelled alcohol on the driver of the green pick-up truck, and that the driver admitted to police he drank alcohol before driving.

Police said they are waiting for the results of the toxicology report before they make an arrest.