Trial set for suspect in deadly South Padre Island shooting, records show

A suspect in a shooting that left three women dead in South Padre Island in August will go to trial next year, court records show.

Yordi Barthelemy, 23, of Kerns, Texas, faces charges of capital murder and assault family violence in the deaths of three Houston-area women at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos located on the 1000 block of Padre Boulevard.

Court records show Barthelemy will go to trial on May 2, 2022.

Barthelemy pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 10.