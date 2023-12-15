Trio of Hidalgo County men found guilty in separate cases of sexual assault of a child

Three men from the cities of Edinburg, Mercedes and Mission were found guilty in separate cases of sexual abuse of a child, according to news releases from the Hidalgo County Judge’s Office.

The men were identified as 39-year-old Luis Gilberto Castillo of Edinburg, Mission resident Reyes Salazar, 51, and 32-year-old Juan Jose Deluna of Mercedes.

Castillo was found guilty on multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child on Dec. 6.

According to the news release, Castillo was arrested in June 2020 after a missing 12-year-old child was located, and an investigation revealed the child “had been sexually assaulted by Castillo over the course of several months.”

On Thursday, Castillo received a prison sentence of 60 years.

Deluna was also sentenced Thursday after he was found guilty of charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, prohibited sexual conduct and indecency with a child, a news release stated.

The Mercedes man was arrested on August 2021 after an investigation revealed he had been sexually abusing a 9-year-old child. He received a prison sentence of 44 years.

Salazar was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after an investigation revealed he has been sexually abusing a child for three years, according to a news release.

During his trial, the jury heard of “traumatic moments” that the victim endured as part of Salazar’s abuse that began when she was 10 years old. He also faces a fine of $10,000.