Triunfa México en Torneo Latinoamericano Junior

5 years 6 days 3 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 July 14, 2019 2:46 PM July 14, 2019 in Noticias RGV

REYNOSA -- Con el triunfo de México, representado por la liga Guadalupe Treviño Kelly de Reynosa.

El sábado concluyó el Torneo Latinoamericano Junior celebrado en la ciudad fronteriza. 

El estadio de beisbol Lic. Adolfo López Mateos vivió un completo lleno para la gran final del torneo entre México y Panamá.

Para más información vea el video adjunto.

