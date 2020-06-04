Tropical Storm Cristobal drenching Mexico's Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is creeping along just inland over Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche, threatening to cause flooding the next few days before a predicted turn northward toward the U.S. The storm’s sustained winds weakened to 45 mph (75 kph) after it moved inland Wednesday near the oil town of Ciudad del Carmen. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Thursday, but then begin strengthening once it moves back over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Cristobal is forecast to be out in the central Gulf on Saturday and could be nearing the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday,

