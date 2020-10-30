Trucker acquitted in crash that killed man, young daughter

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan jury has acquitted a Texas truck driver of five felony counts stemming from a crash that killed a man and his young daughter, and critically hurt another.

Defense attorney Frank Manley said a jury on Wednesday found Dalibot Sakotic of Wylie, Texas, not guilty of manslaughter and reckless driving. His tractor-trailer slammed into a car on Interstate 69 in March 2018 carrying a Davison family.

Manley says "it was a tragic situation" but jurors "followed the law." The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Genesee County prosecutors' spokesman John Potbury.

The two rear-seat passengers, 27-year-old Cody Thomas and his 3-year-old daughter, Aria Thomas, were killed. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.