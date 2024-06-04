Tuesday, June 4, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
Sports Video
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Reactions from Weslaco High Lady Panthers after becoming state champions
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship