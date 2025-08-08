Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars

The Economedes Jaguars were one of a number of schools across the RGV to participate in Midnight Madness.

It's become an annual tradition for the Jaguars, and last year led to one of their best seasons in nearly a decade.

"We've been looking forward to this since the last time we put on the pads," Economedes junior quarterback John Carreon said. "It's just a great way to kick of the season. The energy is definitely high, we got our fans coming out to support us, and watch us on our first day of practice for a great year so that really excites us."

Last season, the Jaguars posted their best record since 2016. the team more than doubled their win total from the previous two seasons combined and clinched a playoff berth in the process.

"You always want to do better than you were last year," Economedes head coach Raul Salas said. "I think with us, we made it to the first round, and we got knocked out and our focus right now is to get over that hump."

"Definitely finish some of those games we couldn't finish," Jaguars senior running back Johan Nunez added. "You know there was a lot of close games that we had or games that we could've won, and I really think this year we got them."

The Jaguars top rushing duo of Carreon and Nunez are just two key names on a roster that brings back a lot of talent. The two playmakers combined for over 1,700 rushing yards and totaled 19 rushing touchdowns last fall.

"Our play calling is definitely going to be on point," Carreon said of the offense in 2025. "It's up to us to execute the plays, open up the pass game a little bit, show these teams that different things we got going on and just dominate."