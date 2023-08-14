x

Two-A-Day Tour: Palmview Lobos

By: Brandon Benitez

MISSION, Texas -- The Palmview Lobos finished the year with a 7-3 overall record, but found themselves as the odd team out on a three-way tie missing the playoffs.

Now the Lobos are hoping a young team can help them get over the hump, and snap a four-year postseason drought.

Click on the video above for more.

