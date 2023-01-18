Two arrested in connection with Harlingen shooting
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old teen that happened Friday, Harlingen police said.
Officers with the Harlingen Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue where they found the teen girl lying in the street after being shot, according to a news release.
She was hospitalized and was in critical condition, police said Friday.
Jose Ramirez, 24, and Hannah Castillo, 18, were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the case, the Harlingen Police Department announced Tuesday.
Castillano faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Ramirez faces two counts of possession and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Castillano faces a bond of $150,000 and Ramirez faces a bond of $166,500.
