Two people hospitalized following 18-wheeler crash on the expressway in Brownsville
Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The crash was reported Tuesday evening on the northbound lanes of the I-69E near the Rancho Viejo exit, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle after it ended up under the 18-wheeler, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
No major injuries were reported.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes. According to the Brownsville fire Department, the expressway is shut down and there is not a timeframe for when it will be reopened.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
