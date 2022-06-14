U.S. Department of Education delivers $1.5 Million in emergency funds to support Uvalde schools

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that they will be disbursing a $1.5million School Emergency Response to Violence grant (Project SERV) furthered by the Biden-Harris Administration to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

The grant is authorized under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and may be used for activities to restore a sense of safety and security for the district's students, teachers, staff, families, and those affected by the shooting.

The activities include mental health services for staff and students, overtime pay for teachers, counselors and security staff, and may take place over the summer in the form of additional summer programming.

The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona initiated the emergency funding through a letter to the district superintendent that outlines key assurances around the federal funding.

In the days following the tragedy, Cardona and other department staff communicated with UCISD leadership and their Texas Education Agency colleagues and pledged to support recovery efforts in the district and community with a range of technical assistance.

Cardona committed that members of his team will provide direct support to the district in adjusting its Project SERV agreement to reflect these evolving needs. While funds may be used for a 12-month period, the Department stands ready to provide additional, longer-term assistance if requested.

For more information about the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitments to the Uvalde community, see the letter on the disbursed funds and secretary Cardona’s statement here.