UIL baseball regional quarterfinals 5-21
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional quarterfinals wrapped up today. Four valley teams entered this round.
Click on the video above to see who's onto the regional semifinal round.
More News
News Video
-
PVAS calling for fosters after black mold discovered at Trenton location
-
Mercedes High School senior awarded UTRGV’s luminary scholarship
-
Women express safety concerns in downtown McAllen
-
Project underway to restore lagoon in Cameron County
-
10-year-old boy recognized after saving brother’s life