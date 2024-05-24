x

UIL Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-23

CABANISS, Texas -- Two RGV high school softball teams remain in the UIL playoffs. Weslaco (6A) is back in the elite eight after two years and Harlingen South (5A)  making it for the first time in program history. 

Click on the video above for highlights and scores.

