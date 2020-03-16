UIL Suspends All Athletic Activities Until March 29th

AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic League announced Monday afternoon that all athletic practices and workouts have been suspended until March 29th.

In a press release the UIL noted, "School practices include open gyms, open facilities, and open weight rooms. All athletic facilities should remain closed until further notice for both non-school and school activities."

Monday's announcement also means the start of spring football has been postponed for the time being.

Should spring football be canceled altogether, the UIL says teams will be able to hold their first practice August 3rd next school year.

The UIL has setup a website at https://www.uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-information where they'll be adding updates as the COVID-19 situation develops.