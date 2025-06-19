x

UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations

Thursday, June 19 2025 in Sports

The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan.

In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school were issued a public reprimand and put on two years suspension.

The suspension comes as a result of the same ineligible player on the Progreso Red Ants roster that forced the team to forfeit their state semifinal game in April by UIL decision.

