UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan.
In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school were issued a public reprimand and put on two years suspension.
The suspension comes as a result of the same ineligible player on the Progreso Red Ants roster that forced the team to forfeit their state semifinal game in April by UIL decision.
