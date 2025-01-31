Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena on January 31

Ultimate Warrior is returning to the RGV after 12 years.

On Thursday, the competitors participated in a mock weigh-in at Burns Motors in McAllen.

There are 12 fights including two main events set for Friday, January 31st at Payne Arena.

Hannah Summers vs. Lauren Wolfe will serve as the co-main event alongside Sam Guardiola vs. Johnny Chapa.

The latter of the two is a rematch 10 years in the making.

"We're both very good strikers, we're both very good on the ground, my key point is just wherever he wants to take the fight I'm prepared for it," Chapa said of his mindset going into Friday. "I'm not gonna shy away from it and I'm just gonna embrace that moment."

"There always has to be a round two," Guardiola added. "Fight number two, so we're gonna have to in this one for sure. I know he's been training hard, I've been training hard, so we told each other we're gonna put on some fireworks out there."

The first fights will begin at 6:00 p.m. in Hidalgo on Friday night.