Underground water leak causing potholes in Mission

People in Mission are worried about potholes along parts of Business 83 near Conway Avenue.

The road is owned by the Texas Department of Transportation, and they say an underground water leak is causing the damage.

The question is who needs to fix that leak. TxDOT is now working to find out if the irrigation district or the city is behind the issue.

Business 83 between Canal Avenue and Perkins avenue is riddled with potholes that have water accumulated inside.

While some of this could be caused by the rain this weekend, TxDOT confirms there is a water leak underground.

A resident who travels along with the road daily says he wants the potholes gone and the root issue of what's causing them fixed.

For years, Everardo Gomez Jr. has driven down the area that's between a water canal owned by the United Irrigation District.

"We have to go by here every day to go to HEB," Gomez said. "There is damage on the top of the pavement, there are more potholes than ever before. There used to be one or two on the left, but now it is all the way across the street."

Gomez believes water is leaking underground, leading to the deterioration of the road.

"The road underneath...is saturated with water, it has been for years. So what happens is it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that there could be a sinkhole happening eventually...our lives are more important," Gomez said.

In a statement, TxDOT confirmed to Channel 5 News there is an underground water leak that is contributing to the road deterioration.

They say they plan to resurface the roadway and are also working with the United Irrigation District and Mission city officials to identify the source of the underground leak.

The United Irrigation District general manager said off camera that the leak is not their responsibility at this time.

Mission assistant city manager also told Channel 5 News the city tested the water three weeks ago and no chlorine was found, suggesting it's not treated city water.

TxDOT says they plan to start road resurfacing in the summer of 2025.