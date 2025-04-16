x

Undocumented migrants sentenced for assaulting Valley Border Patrol agents

1 hour 42 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 3:05 PM April 16, 2025 in News - Local

Two undocumented migrants have pleaded guilty to assaulting U.S. Border Patrol agents in two separate incidents near Rio Grande City, according to a news release.

The news release said the first incident occurred on Nov. 23, 2024. Dunia Yaneth Calderon-Aguilar, from Honduras, was apprehended by Border Patrol near Rio Grande City. During the arrest, Calderon-Aguilar bit an agent's hand causing injury.

Calderon-Aguilar was charged with assault on a federal officer and re-entry of removed aliens. She pled guilty and was sentenced to one year and a day in prison, according to the news release.

The second incident occurred on Dec. 9, 2024 near Rio Grande City. Agents encountered a group of migrants attempting to hide in the backyard of a residence after crossing the Rio Grande, according to the news release.

The news release said as agents attempted to take them into custody, Amilcar Antonio Fabian-Mancia, from El Salvador, became combative and started throwing elbow strikes at agents causing injury.

According to the news release, Fabian-Mancia was charged with assault of a federal officer. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

