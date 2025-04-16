Undocumented migrants sentenced for assaulting Valley Border Patrol agents

Two undocumented migrants have pleaded guilty to assaulting U.S. Border Patrol agents in two separate incidents near Rio Grande City, according to a news release.

The news release said the first incident occurred on Nov. 23, 2024. Dunia Yaneth Calderon-Aguilar, from Honduras, was apprehended by Border Patrol near Rio Grande City. During the arrest, Calderon-Aguilar bit an agent's hand causing injury.

Calderon-Aguilar was charged with assault on a federal officer and re-entry of removed aliens. She pled guilty and was sentenced to one year and a day in prison, according to the news release.

The second incident occurred on Dec. 9, 2024 near Rio Grande City. Agents encountered a group of migrants attempting to hide in the backyard of a residence after crossing the Rio Grande, according to the news release.

The news release said as agents attempted to take them into custody, Amilcar Antonio Fabian-Mancia, from El Salvador, became combative and started throwing elbow strikes at agents causing injury.

According to the news release, Fabian-Mancia was charged with assault of a federal officer. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year and a day in prison.