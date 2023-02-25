University of Texas System pausing all diversity and inclusion policies

The University of Texas System's Board of Regents is putting policies intended to fight discrimination on hold.

The hold comes after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. His chief of staff claimed it is illegal to hire someone at a state-run agency based on diversity initiatives.

Kevin Eltife, chair for the University of Texas board, said he believes the policies have gotten out of hand.

“We welcome, celebrate and strive for diversity on our campuses, in our student and our faculty population,” Eltife said. “I also think it's fair to say that in recent times certain [diversity, equity and inclusion] efforts have strayed from the original intent to now imposing requirements and actions that rightfully so has raised the concerns of our policymakers."

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said he wants to 'wipe-out' diversity and inclusion programs from college campuses, and is backing a senate bill that aims to do that.

A spokesperson for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley said they wait until the end of the legislative session in Austin in order to comment what the future holds for diversity and inclusion at the university.

Watch the video above for the full report.