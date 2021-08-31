Update: Amber Alert discontinued, children found

Photo credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Update at 12:22 p.m.: The Amber Alert has been discontinued. Ashlynn and Desman Wells have been found.

--------------------------------------------------

Original story: An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for two missing children believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desman Wells III, who were last seen Monday afternoon on the 11200 block of US Highway 84 in West Rusk, Texas.

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt in connection with the children's disappearance. Schmidt is 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Schmidt is driving a black 2012 Hondo Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

The suspect was last heard from in Rusk, Texas.

Ashlynn is 5'2" and weighs about 109 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts, and gray and pink Nike shoes. She has dimples, a scar on her right ring finger and a black birthmark on her left thigh.

Desmond is 5'5" and weighs about 154 pounds. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and black T-shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots. He has a scar on his left shin.

Anyone with information about the children's disappearance is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.