Crews respond to controlled burn gone wrong at Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge

A controlled burn that got out of control Wednesday at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge Bahia Grande Unit is now contained, officials said.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service was conducting the controlled burn at the wildlife refuge off Highway 100 when it got out of control, Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said.

The Brownsville Fire Department also responded to the fire at around 2 p.m. when the wildlife service requested backup to contain the fire.

Daniels said strong winds shifted the burn, causing them to lose containment of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

In a social media post, the wildlife service said the controlled burn was being done to “remove invading trees and shrubs that could otherwise overtake the fields, assist in controlling non-native plants, and promote the growth of native habitat, which is essential for native wildlife.”

