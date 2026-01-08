Channel 5 News’ Tim Smith nominated for weatherperson of the year award
Channel 5 News’ Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is one of five finalists for the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year Award.
Viewers can help him win by voting for him online every day. Voting is open until Friday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. CT. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 4 with a celebration set for the following day as part of National Weatherperson’s Day.
The award is presented by the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes.
Tim is a veteran broadcast meteorologist and co-founder of the National Tropical Weather Conference. December marked his 44th year of being with Channel 5 News.
