Weslaco Vape City robbery suspects indicted on federal charges
Two men arrested in connection with a robbery-turned shooting at a Weslaco vape shop were indicted Wednesday on federal charges, court records show.
Ryan Fredrick Sky Dille and Travis Clayton Wildeman waived their arraignment appearances and entered pleas of not guilty in connection with the Dec. 2 incident.
According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo, police received a call about two armed male suspects at the Vape City shop at the 1500 block of Business 83 at around 5 a.m. on that day.
When officers arrived, one of the suspects - identified as Dille - aimed his weapon at an officer, causing the officer to discharge their firearm and shoot him in both legs, according to Caraveo.
Both men were indicted on federal charges of interference with commerce by threat or violence, and for knowingly carrying and possessing a firearm during a violent crime, according to the indictment.
The suspects are facing federal charges for stealing products manufactured in China and California, that travel in interstate and foreign commerce, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint states that both men were masked during the robbery, and that Dille pointed a firearm at an employee as Wildeman took items from the store.
Dille ordered the employee to give him his cell phone and to empty out the cash register. They were inside the store for about seven minutes until police arrived, the complaint added.
Both men are due back in court in February, court records show.
