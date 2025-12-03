Suspect in Weslaco Vape City robbery turned officer-involved-shooting charged

Travis Clayton Wildeman, Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department.

One of the suspects arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a Weslaco smoke shop that ended with a police officer shooting a second suspect will go before a judge.

Travis Clayton Wildeman, 25, was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and escaping while in custody.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Wildeman was identified as one of the two suspects who attempted to rob Vape City in Weslaco.

According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo, police received a call about two armed male suspects at the Vape City shop at the 1500 block of Business 83 at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, one of the suspects aimed their weapon at an officer, causing the officer to discharge their firearm, according to Caraveo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect hospitalized following robbery turned officer-involved shooting in Weslaco smoke shop

Caraveo said the suspect was shot in both legs. He was hospitalized and the second suspect was placed under arrest.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Caraveo said the second suspect would be arraigned once he was released from the hospital.