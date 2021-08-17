Update: Amber Alert discontinued for 15-year-old North Carolina boy

Credit: Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Carlos Manuel Chincilla-Vazquez was discontinued early Tuesday morning.

-------------------------------------------------

Original story: An Amber alert was issued Monday night for an abducted child from Rosman, North Carolina.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vazquez, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man, possibly in their 30s, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a 2020 or 2021 dark gray Nissan Rogue with an unknown license plate number.

The suspect was last heard from in Rosman, North Carolina, but police said their phone was pinged in Dallas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.