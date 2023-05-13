UPDATE: Laguna Heights man killed in overnight tornado identifed

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A man in his 40s was killed early Saturday morning in Laguna Heights due to the overnight tornado that struck the Rio Grande valley, according to Port Isabel police Chief Robert Lopez.

The city of Port Isabel reported a second individual died in the storm, but Lopez clarified only one person was confirmed dead as of Saturday morning.

The man killed in Laguna Heights was identified as Robert Flores. Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen reported tornado damage in the area, which included multiple destroyed structures and injuries confirmed.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck the area at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Severe weather coverage after possible tornado strikes Laguna Heights

The city of Port Isabel announced on social media that 10 people were hospitalized following the storm, and a triage center was set up to treat the wounded.

Due to the damage in the area, Port Isabel police reported no traffic will be allowed through Laguna Heights. Only one lane in each direction of State Highway 100 between Laguna Heights and South Padre Island is open as crews work to clear debris and downed power lines.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said an alternative way to go into or leave South Padre Island is FM 1847.

The Port Isabel Event Center, located at 309 Railroad st. is open and being used as a shelter.

FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.