Upgrades coming to McAllen park

Construction for a new sidewalk and parking lot overlay has started at Rosalyn Suarez Park in McAllen.

The renovations to the park located at 409 S. 27th St. have been years in the making, according to the city.

“We started at the beginning in 2020 to 2021 when we had the opportunity to renovate our existing restroom. We took an old concession stand and turned it into a family restroom,” McAllen Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Sarai Garcia said. “At the same time we were able to qualify for funding to upgrade improvements on our playgrounds.”

The park improvements have cost the city $300,000, and the city is paying for them thanks to a federal grant.

The park remains open, and Garcia said they’re hoping to finish the current project by the end of July 2025.