Urias expected to start for Los Angeles against Houston

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (22-23, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (3-3, 3.61 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 15-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .469, good for fourth in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .609 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Astros are 6-17 on the road. Houston has slugged .418 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .544.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Tucker leads the Astros with eight home runs and has 37 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Jose Altuve: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.